The FBI Recruits Kate Mara And Brian Tyree Henry For The ‘Class Of ’09’ Trailer

An FBI thriller with Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara? From one of the creators of American Crime Story? Questioning the justice of the present and the potential justice of the future? Yes, please.

Class Of ’09‘s trailer gives us a hint of the tone of this crime drama and the scope of how each of the characters joins as outsiders under the FBI banner and then spreads their wings (or plummets to the ground) after their training ends. It’s got a hint of The Recruit, but the emphasis feels squarely on the dramatics and messy human interconnectivity instead of pure twisty goodness.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Class of ’09 follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy. The series stars Brian Tyree Henry as ‘Tayo,’ one of the most unorthodox agents to ever join the bureau, and Kate Mara as ‘Poet,’ one of the most successful undercover agents of all time.”

The series, which hits FX May 10th, also stars Sepideh Moafi, Brian J. Smith, Jon Jon Briones, Brooke Smith, Jake McDorman, and Rosalind Eleazar.