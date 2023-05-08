Back in 2021, the then-HBO Max ordered two adult animation shows: a Scooby-Doo spinoff titled Velma, and a second season of the 2003 cult classic Clone High. Surprisingly, Velma was the one that caused a ton of backlash, and not the one that stars JFK as a horny teenager. But there is still time!

Clone High will make its grand return twenty years after the original series, created by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, aired. The show follows fictionalized versions of important historical figures, like Marie Cuire and Paul Revere, while putting them in the worst situation imaginable: high school. Here is the official synopsis for season two:

A modern refresh of the hit series of the same name, CLONE HIGH follows a high school for clones of the greatest minds in history. Twenty years after the original experiment was put on ice, Joan, JFK, Abe, and Cleo have been thawed out to resume school with their new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.

Many of the original cast are returning, including Will Forte as Abe Lincoln, Nicole Sullivan as Joan of Arc, and co-creator Chris Miller as JFK. In addition to the returning players, a fun slew of guest stars will stop by to voice important historical figures as teens, including (but not limited to): Ayo Edebiri as Harriet, Kelvin Yu as Confucius, Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea and Danny Pudi as Dr. Neelankavil. If those people aren’t important to you whatsoever, then you’re in luck: the cast also includes Michael Bolton as Michael Bolton and Mandy Moore as Mandy Moore, which nobody can argue with.

Season two will also introduce all of the fun stuff that we didn’t have in 2003, like social media and iPhones. Are you ready to see JFK try to FaceTime? No? Good… nobody should be.

Clone High will debut on Max on May 23rd.