A sixth season of of Cobra Kai has been the subject of much speculation, including from both Ralph Macchio (who’s still doing justice to Daniel-San) and Jacob Bertrand (who plays fan-favorite Hawk/Eli) while speaking with us last year. And let’s just say that, yes, I was worried. The show shot Seasons 4 and 5 nearly back-to-back, and it’s surely quite an accomplishment to round up the vast ensemble cast for one more round, especially after the younger cast will be years older by the time cameras can roll again.

Also, Netflix has been a little cancel-happy these days, to put it mildly, but there’s some good news swinging into the dojo as we speak. In addition to the above teaser, which promises the “baddest” season yet, showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg penned a letter to confirm that, finally, it’s happening. However, this will be The Karate Kid sequel’s final season, but this is also what they wanted: “Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our own terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined.” The trio continued:

“While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies.”

In other words, we may very well see more projects from the trio down the line. As well, there’s a confusingly described Cobra Kai-focused movie coming from Sony with a different cast, so yes, no doors are closed here. For the moment, we can hope that there’s a dramatic world tournament in store for us, and we’ll get to see how Johnny Lawrence fares in his second shot at fatherhood. Also, I actually wouldn’t be mad to see Anthony LaRusso actually make more progress at not being the worst character on the show. It could happen!

Read the full announcement letter below.

The Cobra Kai showrunners wanted to send a special thank you to their fans pic.twitter.com/ee1FCRAXhy — Netflix (@netflix) January 20, 2023

Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ is currently streaming the first five seasons on Netflix.