Conan O’Brien apparently loses his Kindle a lot. The late night host turned podcast mogul, recently revealed that he goes through the devices like crazy, and it took him a while to realize that’s not exactly a good thing. During the latest episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Conan opened up about learning the hard way that just buying a new Kindle after losing the old one can have some drawbacks.

While firing up his latest device before going on vacation, Conan decided to take a peek at the library to see if there were any books he might want to read that he forgot he’d purchase. What he found, instead, was an interesting selection of books that definitely didn’t download. Specifically, books on how to cook the perfect steak and, uh, How to Talk to Ladies with Confidence. Via Mediaite:

“And then it gets into Mixed Martial Arts,” O’Brien said, adding that he immediately called [longtime assistant Sona] Movsesian to see what was going on. “She was like, ‘Yeah, a very horny 16-year-old-boy has your Kindle and is buying books like crazy!’” “Anyway, I put a code on my Kindle, but the problem now — and we got rid of all those books. The problem though is that Amazon keeps suggesting books and so I keep opening up my Kindle and it will say, ‘Have you thought about how to get a 44-year-old milf in the sack, seven techniques that work half the time, every time?’”

Ultimately, Conan ended up canceling the account due to to the Amazon algorithm constantly suggesting books on sex and MMA. He did, however, apologize to the Horny Bandit. “I’m sorry kid,” Conan said. “If you’re out there and you’re listening to this, but you did get like 60 books.”

