We’re right in the middle of a changing of the guard with some of HBO’s most reliably brilliant and critically beloved shows starting to shuffle off this mortal coil (they’ll be okay, they’ve still got dragons and clickers). But is Curb Your Enthusiasm joining Succession and Barry?

That’s a big question mark in longtime Curb producer/director Robert Weide’s tweet from the final days of shooting on season 12 for the show that debuted 25 years ago, an immense amount of time marked by Weide (and the fact that the show was actually released on VHS after it aired). And look at Larry David, practically unchanged over a quarter century. That’s the benefit of never holding in your annoyances.

There’s more evidence that this might be it for Curb coming from producer Jon Hayman, who tweeted a behind-the-scenes look at what he termed the final shot of the final season. Ain’t no question marks there, friends.

Occasional co-star Richard Lewis was also feeling nostalgic in a recent tweet, though he didn’t indicate that the end of the show was near. Regardless, I’m a twist of emotions, how about you?

There I was a few hours ago in my trailer on location to shoot my last scene of #Curb12.

Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you LD. pic.twitter.com/E0v6su64jQ — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) March 25, 2023

Curb has been thought complete a few times before only to come back and continue clearing a high bar. There was the six-year hiatus from 2011 and the three-year one from 2017. Maybe LD just needs another little break. Still, at 75 and with two of TV’s greatest comedies under his belt (counting Seinfeld, which David co-created, of course), maybe the chances are pretty, pretty, good that this new season will be it, leaving an unbelievable treasure trove of memorable moments and a legacy of turning pettiness into an art form.