(House of the Dragon spoilers will be found below.)

The Game of Thrones prequel’s eighth episode included the most soap-operatic flourishes of the series thus far. The audience bid a fond farewell to the long-suffering King Viserys I, who has been through maggot-covered hell and back. His final moments led to a grave misunderstanding that will likely impact the rest of House of the Dragon and the very fate of House of Targaryen. Beyond that central storyline, we also got to see how Vaemond Valaryon f*cked around and found out when Prince Daemon Targaryen gave him a diagonal slice to the head, allowing him to keep his tongue but losing his life after insulting Rhaenyra and her children.

Daemon might be the salty king of drama (and boy, does he enjoy other people’s drama), but he’s got a shadow (and a contender) in one of his nephews. That would be Aemond Targaryen, whose villain origin story began when his cousins taunted him with a pig before he stole claimed a dragon for himself. This week, snickers from a cousin (after a server set a pig in front of Aemond) led to a final toast and another scuffle, which resulted in the younger Targaryens being sent their rooms. At that pivotal moment in time, Aemond and Daemon had their moment.

o daemon mostrando dominância, os enteados obedecendo o padrasto e o aemond ficando pianinho, deve ter trancando o c* aqui. pic.twitter.com/yM7Tx6jPtq — liz (@spaceprinceben) October 10, 2022

Ewan Mitchell picks up the role from Leo Ashton, and now, we see that Aemond very clearly wants to be his uncle and is adopting the same roguish look and vibe. Daemon (with a sigh) may or may not recognize this (pretending that Daemon doesn’t know might be better, but I think he knows), and Aemond attempted to hold his uncle’s gaze but then relents. It’s a wordless interaction that speaks volumes.

Daemon’s sigh. The way Aemond tries to hold the stare but shifts his gaze away. My favorite interaction of the episode by far. #hotd #HouseOfTheDragon #daemontargaryen #RHAENYRA #HouseTargaryen pic.twitter.com/VuCkLihTCd — Emma (@EmmaCBush74) October 10, 2022

The look that Aemond gave when Daemon cut off Vaemond's head, he so badly aspires to be like him, its amazing how acting can come across even if no dialogue is spoken, Amazing acting by Ewan Mitchell! #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/QAuDJp75f1 — Kenobi ⭐ (@pikachuisdagood) October 10, 2022

This acknowledgement between the mutual kings of chaos is so funny, but also, there’s an element of Daemon looking back at the crazy kid he used to be (and still is today). People are digging the dynamic, so let’s hope there’s eventually real conflict to come between them as the show continues. All hail the Targaryen drama kings!

when you go to a bar and see how insane the 21 year olds are these days pic.twitter.com/zsB4l6iUXb — elle 🥀⚔️ (@elle_pond) October 10, 2022

Daemon & Aemond give off the exact same energy. Ewan Mitchell is already eating up this role. #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/C9epOrKmqh — Avery Thompson (@avery__thompson) October 10, 2022

that look… I know Aemond has a poster of Daemon on his wall #HouseOfTheDragon #DemDragons pic.twitter.com/Jb2UqxGUYP — Da$ha☕️🧶🪴 (@fattysalmonroll) October 10, 2022

this is how i picture aemond and daemon having a conversation #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/AtXwq35Bbm — anthony (@IceCreamTony) October 10, 2022

I want someone to look at me the way Aemond looks at Daemon #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/aMC4aTMy4N — Sara | Hotd spoilers (@popsicleir) October 10, 2022

Daemon and Aemond seeing how dramatic they are #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/0bi3ARAor6 — Hara (@harammiii) October 10, 2022

HBO’s House of the Dragon airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.