House of the Dragon is going full force on this Sunday evening after pulling off record-busting numbers and even taking down HBO Max, which probably didn’t expect quite as much demand for the history of the House of Targaryen. But people are into it, and the show’s ready and willing with Defenders and Contenders for the Iron Throne. The first episode gave us a lot of Game of Thrones-worthy moments, for sure, including a moment that compared to the Red Wedding and some “Dracarys” for good measure.

How are people reacting to “The Rogue Prince” episode, though? We will follow up on many happenings in this episode, but at first glance, people were freaking the hell out for a few reasons. One reason arrives purely out of shock value and has to do with that nasty wound that belongs to King Viserys I, who endured some “therapeutic” maggots.

Even more than that, though, people were losing it over the House of Velaryon and its intent to marry off young Laena to Viserys. The poor child is well, a child, and it was evident that Viserys felt very uncomfortable about the possibility of this “match.” He could handle the maggots, but not this (he announced his intent to marry Alicent Hightower instead), and people agreed.

"Have you, perhaps, considered marrying our child daughter?" Ok, so they didn't say those exact words, but c'mon House #velaryon . I want to root for you so bad, but this proposal is creepy on premise. (Laena is 12 in this episode, for the record.) pic.twitter.com/LmdLaJQLoX — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) August 29, 2022

They about to marry this 5 year old girl to this 60 year old man??? Are they fucking crazy? #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/o5Wpnx2k67 — . (@yampapii) August 29, 2022

Laena? THIS Laena??? marrying their toddler off to this decrepit old bitch? be fucking serious #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/WeDJ53lB7T — exhausted (@ch_cheeks) August 29, 2022

DID CORLYS JUST SUGGESTS HIS YOUNG DAUGHTER TO THE KING??WTF #HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/oziTWsIMCh — TraineeA are Kings💕 (@Geko03944033) August 29, 2022

Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen want King Viserys Targaryen to wed Laena Velaryon? as in their child? #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/LnZFyAUioF — Kevin Eusebio • ᜃᜒᜊᜒᜈ᜔ ᜌᜓᜐᜒᜊ᜔ᜌᜓ (@kevineusebio) August 29, 2022

Dude as soon as Laena said she will give Viserys loads of children #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/K8Smcsr17m — ja crispy (@_sydneyharrison) August 29, 2022

Man that child 8 years old #HOTD pic.twitter.com/6Af3nsi5y1 — Portgas D. Ace (@SoulBrother_89) August 29, 2022

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ airs on Sunday nights at 9:00pm EST.