House of the Dragon is going full force on this Sunday evening after pulling off record-busting numbers and even taking down HBO Max, which probably didn’t expect quite as much demand for the history of the House of Targaryen. But people are into it, and the show’s ready and willing with Defenders and Contenders for the Iron Throne. The first episode gave us a lot of Game of Thrones-worthy moments, for sure, including a moment that compared to the Red Wedding and some “Dracarys” for good measure.

How are people reacting to “The Rogue Prince” episode, though? We will follow up on many happenings in this episode, but at first glance, people were freaking the hell out for a few reasons. One reason arrives purely out of shock value and has to do with that nasty wound that belongs to King Viserys I, who endured some “therapeutic” maggots.

Even more than that, though, people were losing it over the House of Velaryon and its intent to marry off young Laena to Viserys. The poor child is well, a child, and it was evident that Viserys felt very uncomfortable about the possibility of this “match.” He could handle the maggots, but not this (he announced his intent to marry Alicent Hightower instead), and people agreed.

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ airs on Sunday nights at 9:00pm EST.

