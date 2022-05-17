Harry Styles recently said that he and Billie Eilish have “ran into each other” a couple times. It would be more often, but she’s too busy slamming into David Letterman.

In an upcoming episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the “Happier Than Ever” singer takes the late-night legend to a go-kart track. “Have fun, be safe. Absolutely no bumping. You know, we don’t want to break anything,” an employee tells the two in the clip above. This warning is not comforting to Letterman. “I’m worried, because I’m elderly,” he tells Eilish. “I don’t want something to snap.”

Later, Letterman gets bumped by Eilish while going around a turn (the Grammy winner’s evil laugh is delightful). “We’re looking at the tape. Because I think she speared me for the heck of it,” he says. “The kid should be barred for life.” It’s a good thing she’s a better driver in real life than on the go-kart course. Get Jay Leno out there next.

Season four of Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which also features Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Durant, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Cardi B, and Will Smith (unfortunately, it’s pre-“The Slap”), premieres on May 20.