Dexter Morgan is alive. This isn’t news and shouldn’t be news, considering that TV’s most beloved serial killer overcame sailing into a hurricane in the Dexter series finale. He also somehow survived a supposedly fatal gunshot wound in the New Blood finale, and this is a world where the Trinity Killer is apparently also still kicking, so all good? Additionally, the Original Sin prequel series will return for an additional season, so let’s just roll with the delicious absurdity on what to expect from Showtime’s Dexter: Resurrection.
Release Date
Finally, we know that Dexter: Resurrection will throw out knives on July 11 on streaming (for subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime) and July 13 on Showtime with designs on multiple seasons. This teaser video sets the tone for Hall’s in-the-flesh return. What a stinker.
Plot
After the Original Sin pilot episode revealed that Dexter didn’t bleed out due to the cold temps in Iron Lake, New York, the sequel series will take him to the Big Apple. How he manages to do so despite law enforcement’s existence, nobody knows, and there will also be some parts of this show set in Miami, probably for Angel Batista’s POV. Michael C. Hall, however, was spotted acting relatively carefree on the New York set with co-stars Krysten Ritter and David Dastmalchian. It also looks like Dexter is a sharp-dressed man now.
Original series showrunner Clyde Phillips has returned for this sequel series, and he recently told Vanity Fair that Hall made this happen with an irresistible pitch. “Michael said, ‘Dexter is in my bones, and I know what’s in your bones, Clyde. Can you figure out a way to undo what we did at the end of New Blood? Is there a way to make him survive?'” he implored. A week later, Phillips and executive producer Scott Reynolds had a “yes” for their main dude. As such, this show will give Dexter a “new beginning” in a city where “you can be lost and found” with Dexter locating himself.
What does that mean? Again, ambiguity prevails, but ComicBook points towards franchise writer Scott Reynolds posting a photo of blood slides on Instagram. As Dexter aficionados know, he did stop keeping trophies from his targets during the latter part of Dexter. So, which killer do these new slides belong to: Dexter, Harrison, or somebody else? Your guess is as good as ours, and Showtime must like it that way because secrecy has been paramount (for this show that will stream on Paramount Plus).
Speaking of Harrison, Dexter will track down his son “fairly quickly,” according to Clyde Phillips via Vanity Fair. He will then hesitate to make his presence known due to the following question: “Is it going to screw him up to have a zombie dad?” Well, Harrison is already screwed up with a Dark Passenger aboard, so buckle up, Dad. Phillips further revealed that father and son will come together with Dexter “determined to make sure that he has a solid—and more importantly honest and loving-relationship with his son,” despite the whole gunshot thing.
Then there’s the incredible, jam-packed cast (covered in the next section) with Phillips rightfully pointing out, “[N]obody gets a call sheet like this, particularly on a TV show. I guess it shows that we’re more than just a TV show. People want to work with Michael.” Damn straight.
Cast
Every Dexter season revolves around a Big Bad, and there’s absolutely no clue on who that will be for Dexter: Resurrection although plenty of candidates exist. Everybody is a suspect, but at least we know that John Lithgow’s inexplicable Trinity Killer return will be brief (and does seem geared toward setting expectations for the Trinity Killer prequel series)
An array of new faces will join the franchise, including Krysten Ritter as “Mia Lapierre, a renowned sommelier who may be hiding a serial killer secret.” She will be joined by “goth fam” member David Dastmalchian as Gareth. And Peter Dinklage is onboard as Leon Prater, a billionaire who presents himself as “a generous philanthropist, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue.” Mystery roles will also be filled by Kill Bill‘s Uma Thurman, Modern Family‘s Eric Stonestreet, and Gone Girl victim Neil Patrick Harris.
There’s further room for several returning stars. They include Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son, Harrison, who will never live down that treadmill scene, and I’m still disappointed that this hasn’t become his official Dark Passenger origin story. Other familiar faces include James Remar as Dexter’s dad, Harry Morgan, and David Zayas as Miami PD’s Angel Batista. However, Jennifer Carpenter will not return as Ghost Deb, who deserves some rest.
Trailer
Alright, so Showtime hasn’t released a trailer yet, which means that we will have to make do with logistics and fun. First, here’s Dexter asking if you missed him, and you know that you did.
For the “fun” part, let’s relive how Doakes never stood a chance against Dexter.