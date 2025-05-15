Dexter Morgan is alive. This isn’t news and shouldn’t be news, considering that TV’s most beloved serial killer overcame sailing into a hurricane in the Dexter series finale. He also somehow survived a supposedly fatal gunshot wound in the New Blood finale , and this is a world where the Trinity Killer is apparently also still kicking , so all good? Additionally, the Original Sin prequel series will return for an additional season, so let’s just roll with the delicious absurdity on what to expect from Showtime’s Dexter: Resurrection.

Release Date

Finally, we know that Dexter: Resurrection will throw out knives on July 11 on streaming (for subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime) and July 13 on Showtime with designs on multiple seasons. This teaser video sets the tone for Hall’s in-the-flesh return. What a stinker.

Plot

After the Original Sin pilot episode revealed that Dexter didn’t bleed out due to the cold temps in Iron Lake, New York, the sequel series will take him to the Big Apple. How he manages to do so despite law enforcement’s existence, nobody knows, and there will also be some parts of this show set in Miami, probably for Angel Batista’s POV. Michael C. Hall, however, was spotted acting relatively carefree on the New York set with co-stars Krysten Ritter and David Dastmalchian. It also looks like Dexter is a sharp-dressed man now.

Original series showrunner Clyde Phillips has returned for this sequel series, and he recently told Vanity Fair that Hall made this happen with an irresistible pitch. “Michael said, ‘Dexter is in my bones, and I know what’s in your bones, Clyde. Can you figure out a way to undo what we did at the end of New Blood? Is there a way to make him survive?'” he implored. A week later, Phillips and executive producer Scott Reynolds had a “yes” for their main dude. As such, this show will give Dexter a “new beginning” in a city where “you can be lost and found” with Dexter locating himself.

What does that mean? Again, ambiguity prevails, but ComicBook points towards franchise writer Scott Reynolds posting a photo of blood slides on Instagram. As Dexter aficionados know, he did stop keeping trophies from his targets during the latter part of Dexter. So, which killer do these new slides belong to: Dexter, Harrison, or somebody else? Your guess is as good as ours, and Showtime must like it that way because secrecy has been paramount (for this show that will stream on Paramount Plus).

Speaking of Harrison, Dexter will track down his son “fairly quickly,” according to Clyde Phillips via Vanity Fair. He will then hesitate to make his presence known due to the following question: “Is it going to screw him up to have a zombie dad?” Well, Harrison is already screwed up with a Dark Passenger aboard, so buckle up, Dad. Phillips further revealed that father and son will come together with Dexter “determined to make sure that he has a solid—and more importantly honest and loving-relationship with his son,” despite the whole gunshot thing.

Then there’s the incredible, jam-packed cast (covered in the next section) with Phillips rightfully pointing out, “[N]obody gets a call sheet like this, particularly on a TV show. I guess it shows that we’re more than just a TV show. People want to work with Michael.” Damn straight.