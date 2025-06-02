Does ‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Have A Release Date On HBO?

George R.R. Martin hasn’t held back on how he feels about the Game of Thrones franchise’s current HBO offshoots. For one thing, he has expressed frustration on how House of the Dragon has omitted elemental aspects of key scenes. That has contributed to existing tensions ahead of the third season, although to be fair, Martin has shouldered plenty of criticism against himself, too, including how Game of Thrones‘ eighth season might not have gone off the rails so hard if he had, say, finished writing Winds of Winter.

He still hears those grievances on a regular basis, but guess what? Martin is feeling fantastic about the next Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. This more grounded story will feature no dragons or white walkers, and Martin has called himself “so so happy” upon observing filming for the series that is “[n]inety per cent … set in a field, surrounded by tents.” This spin off picks up after HotD‘s events and around 90-100 years before GoT, but what’s also important is when viewers can plan on watching the series.