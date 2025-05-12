All due credit goes to HBO (and BBC) for allowing promising shows to build audiences and flourish rather than be cancelled quickly like *cough* some streaming services do. Word of mouth propelled sudsy finance drama Industry through that long-game approach before it emerged as one of the best shows on TV after last year’s season finale.
Following a fourth season renewal, word dropped that returning cast members include Myha’la, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, and Marisa Abela. And speaking of Abela, she took home a BAFTA award over the weekend for her no-holds-barred performance as the cold, conflicted Yasmin Kara-Hanani, whose daddy issues reached a fever pitch last season and will surely continue to reverberate. Abela told The Guardian of her character, “It’s not my place to judge her morally. I have to understand why she makes her decisions, and her dad behaves in a way that epitomises the narcissism that she grew up with.”
With Abela in the news, it’s a good time to wonder when Industry will be back.
Does Industry Season 4 Have A Release Date Yet On HBO?
HBO hasn’t let that information fly yet. Based upon the other seasons’ release dates (November 2020, August 2022, and August 2024), we can guess that the fourth season will arrive no later than August 2026. Then we shall find out whether or not Yasmin and Henry can still stand each other.
In addition to the other actors mentioned above, several new faces are joining Industry. They include Kal Penn, Kiernan Shipka, Charlie Heaton, and Jack Farthing. No Harry Lawtey, though? That’s right. Rob’s pure heart will go on by itself in California. He’ll be missed, especially (and secretly) by Yasmin.