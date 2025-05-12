Does ‘Industry’ Season 4 Have A Release Date Yet On HBO?

All due credit goes to HBO (and BBC) for allowing promising shows to build audiences and flourish rather than be cancelled quickly like *cough* some streaming services do. Word of mouth propelled sudsy finance drama Industry through that long-game approach before it emerged as one of the best shows on TV after last year’s season finale.

Following a fourth season renewal, word dropped that returning cast members include Myha’la, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, and Marisa Abela. And speaking of Abela, she took home a BAFTA award over the weekend for her no-holds-barred performance as the cold, conflicted Yasmin Kara-Hanani, whose daddy issues reached a fever pitch last season and will surely continue to reverberate. Abela told The Guardian of her character, “It’s not my place to judge her morally. I have to understand why she makes her decisions, and her dad behaves in a way that epitomises the narcissism that she grew up with.”

With Abela in the news, it’s a good time to wonder when Industry will be back.