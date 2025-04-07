HBO’s Industry rather quietly toiled away in an addictively sudsy finance-land for the show’s first two seasons before word of mouth grew throughout the third season. That might have been a surprise even for showrunners Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, so it’s easy to see why they opted to dissolve Pierpoint in the third season finale, which could have doubled as a series finale.
Now, the unexpected demand for a fourth season and subsequent renewal also leaves the rising series in an exciting place amid the wreckage of all that the hot go-getters aspired to during the show’s early episodes. Let’s see where the pieces have landed, who will be back for the fourth season, and what else to expect when Industry returns.
Cast
Most of this series’ fan favorite actors will return for the fourth season. They include Myha’la (as Harper Stern) and Marisa Abela (as Yasmin), and we shall see if that reignited (yet still fragile) friendship holds for longer than Harper attending Yasmin’s wedding to Kit Harington’s Sir Henry Muck. Speaking of which, how on earth will that marriage last? Carefully.
More good news can be found in the return of Ken Leung as Eric Tao, who could have easily been jettisoned after Pierpoint’s shuttering, but he’s just too damn valuable to this show. Sagar Radia will also be back as Rishi Ramdani, whose personal life was delivering as much chaos as his professional one when the third season ended. And Miriam Petche will also be back as Sweetpea Golighty.
Who won’t be back? Harry Lawtey has made his last deal as the pure-hearted Rob Spearing, who left off while shilling in Silicon Valley for Little Labs. Deadline reported that Lawtey’s “scheduling conflicts” were responsible for his departure, but Down and Kay also told The Wrap that Rob’s story had also reached a fitting stopping point. Both reasons can be true.
Additionally plethora of new names are joining the cast, according to Variety:
– Jack Farthing as Edward Smith, a “troublemaker and long-time friend of Henry’s” (uh oh)
– Kal Penn as Jay Jonah Atterbury, “CEO and founder of payment processor Tender”
– Kiernan Shipka as Hayley Clay, an “executive assistant” at Tender
– Charlie Heaton as Jim Dycker, “a finance journalist”
– Toheeb Jimoh as Kwabena Bannerman, a “trader at Mostyn Asset Management”
– Amy James-Kelly as Jennifer Bevan, a “newly promoted Minister in the Labour government”
– Claire Forlani as Cordelia Hanani-Spyrka, a “corporate PR heavy-hitter”
Unconfirmed: Jay Duplass’ Jesse Bloom was revealed to have left prison, but HBO hasn’t revealed whether the character will appear onscreen this season. Also, Gus fans are discouraged from getting their hopes up, since no news has arrived of the very in-demand David Jonsson in relation to Industry.
Plot
Far less is known about the plot with Mickey Down and Konrad Kay keeping a lid on things. We can make some guesses, however, based upon where various characters ended the most recent finale.
Harper has joined forces with hedge-funder Otto Mostyn (Roger Barclay), and circumstances suggested that she could return to her New York home base. Mickey Down, however, appeared to pour cold water on this idea in an interview with GQ, in which the co-creator called Industry “an American-effected show,” partially because it “follows several American characters.” However, Down added, “There is something about London and, especially in the last season, our exploration of London, and in particular London high society, which I think is unique to this show and I would hate to lose.”
What shall happen to Eric next? He officially ended the last season finale as a free agent, although he did hit up Harper with a semi-serious (?) inquiry for a job before dropping the subject, so that door has been left open.
As for where Yasmin and Henry will end up, it seems unlikely that they cam avoid the bad kind of fireworks for long, especially since Yasmin didn’t even seem to love Henry, who appeared to view her solely as an acquisition. Marisa Abela, for her part, shared to Deadline, “I think that the only people that know Yasmin … the real Yasmin, are the audience now, and that’s just a really exciting place to be.”
And Rishi? God only knows, but Diana’s death almost got pulled from the show during production, and now, followup will be hell for him.
Release Date
Industry generally returns after two years, so Summer 2026? Sounds doable.
Trailer
Since no trailer exists, and Eric has certainly been going through some stuff, there’s no time like now to rewatch Ken Leung losing his sh*t.