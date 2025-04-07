Now, the unexpected demand for a fourth season and subsequent renewal also leaves the rising series in an exciting place amid the wreckage of all that the hot go-getters aspired to during the show’s early episodes. Let’s see where the pieces have landed, who will be back for the fourth season, and what else to expect when Industry returns.

HBO’s Industry rather quietly toiled away in an addictively sudsy finance-land for the show’s first two seasons before word of mouth grew throughout the third season. That might have been a surprise even for showrunners Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, so it’s easy to see why they opted to dissolve Pierpoint in the third season finale , which could have doubled as a series finale.

Cast

Most of this series’ fan favorite actors will return for the fourth season. They include Myha’la (as Harper Stern) and Marisa Abela (as Yasmin), and we shall see if that reignited (yet still fragile) friendship holds for longer than Harper attending Yasmin’s wedding to Kit Harington’s Sir Henry Muck. Speaking of which, how on earth will that marriage last? Carefully.

More good news can be found in the return of Ken Leung as Eric Tao, who could have easily been jettisoned after Pierpoint’s shuttering, but he’s just too damn valuable to this show. Sagar Radia will also be back as Rishi Ramdani, whose personal life was delivering as much chaos as his professional one when the third season ended. And Miriam Petche will also be back as Sweetpea Golighty.

Who won’t be back? Harry Lawtey has made his last deal as the pure-hearted Rob Spearing, who left off while shilling in Silicon Valley for Little Labs. Deadline reported that Lawtey’s “scheduling conflicts” were responsible for his departure, but Down and Kay also told The Wrap that Rob’s story had also reached a fitting stopping point. Both reasons can be true.

Additionally plethora of new names are joining the cast, according to Variety:

– Jack Farthing as Edward Smith, a “troublemaker and long-time friend of Henry’s” (uh oh)

– Kal Penn as Jay Jonah Atterbury, “CEO and founder of payment processor Tender”

– Kiernan Shipka as Hayley Clay, an “executive assistant” at Tender

– Charlie Heaton as Jim Dycker, “a finance journalist”

– Toheeb Jimoh as Kwabena Bannerman, a “trader at Mostyn Asset Management”

– Amy James-Kelly as Jennifer Bevan, a “newly promoted Minister in the Labour government”

– Claire Forlani as Cordelia Hanani-Spyrka, a “corporate PR heavy-hitter”

Unconfirmed: Jay Duplass’ Jesse Bloom was revealed to have left prison, but HBO hasn’t revealed whether the character will appear onscreen this season. Also, Gus fans are discouraged from getting their hopes up, since no news has arrived of the very in-demand David Jonsson in relation to Industry.

Plot

Far less is known about the plot with Mickey Down and Konrad Kay keeping a lid on things. We can make some guesses, however, based upon where various characters ended the most recent finale.