Schitt’s Creek hasn’t been off the air that long. The finale aired less than three years ago. But after six seasons as the Rose family, it’d be no surprise to learn its cast missed their hot mess characters. Luckily this is an era when shows can always come back for more, even if it’s only for six more episodes. And if people want more Schitt’s Creek, at least two of its stars are in it.

Speaking to Radio Times (as caught by IndieWire) while promoting his new Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, Eugene Levy was perhaps inevitably asked about one of the most beloved shows of the last decade.

“I know my son Daniel has said this, we’d love to get together with these people again and take the show and the characters to yet another level,” Levy revealed. “There’s nothing in the works right now to be honest, but you know, we’ve never stopped thinking about what might happen down the line. We’re certainly open to anything, I think when the idea that is the right idea presents itself we’ll probably act on it, I guess.”

Let’s just stress that this is all purely speculative and if a Schitt’s Creek reunion or revival or whatever ever gets off the ground, it’ll take some time. Think of it the same way you would Succession creator Jesse Armstrong vaguely floating the idea of some potential spinoff, as he did recently. Even if he never returns to Schitt’s Creek itself, at least Levy already has four separate Emmys he won over the show’s beloved run.

