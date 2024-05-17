Netflix is the king of streaming services (even Disney thinks so) with a reported 296 million subscribers. The only other streamer with over 200 million subscribers is Prime Video, and seemingly all of them have binged Fallout since it premiered in April. That’s the power of Walton Goggins in effect.

Within the first five days of its release on April 10, the video game adaptation starring Ella Purnell was viewed for 2.9 billion minutes, per Nielsen. That’s the highest viewership ever achieved by a Prime Video series in a single week. Fallout nearly equaled that number in week two with 2.62 billion, but combined, the show “became the first series outside of the Netflix platform to rack up 2 billion minutes viewed in consecutive weeks,” according to TVLine.

Fallout should stay at or near the top for a bit longer, too.

The last to do so was Suits, which had more than 100 episodes to keep audiences engaged — and it wasn’t a streaming original. This makes Fallout‘s achievement all the more substantial. Nielsen also reports that viewing was still skewed to the earlier episodes at this interval, indicating a strong performance still to come as audiences continue to make their way through the series.

It’s about time Amazon got a win. They’ve been the underdog for too long.

