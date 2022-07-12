Stranger Things 4 may still be the talk of Netflix, and a looming fifth season may be all that fans are clamoring for after finishing a hefty final few episodes of Season 4. But one of the show’s stars is already setting his sights on what may come after Hawkins.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike on Stranger Things, has already dipped his toes into Hollywood as an actor. And now he’s going behind the camera as well. As Variety reported on Tuesday, Wolfhard will write and direct a feature-length horror-comedy entitled Hell Of A Summer.

“Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard and “When You Finish Saving the World’s” Billy Bryk are set to write and direct the horror-comedy “Hell of a Summer.” Wolfhard, Bryk and Fred Hechinger (“The White Lotus,” “Pam and Tommy”) will star in the film, for which plot details are being kept tightly under wraps.

Wolfhard has starred in two It adaptations as well as Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and later this summer will appear in When You Finish Saving The World, an A24 movie from Jesse Eisenberg and produced by Emma Stone.

“I am so excited to be co-directing my first feature film,” Wolfhard, according to Variety. “I get the chance to work with an incredible cast and crew, and to work with a company like 30West and Aggregate is a real dream.”

Byrk appeared with Wolfhard in both Ghostbusters and his A24 project. And Hechinger stole scenes in The White Lotus as the object of a certain hotel manager’s affections. As for Wolfhard, Hell Of A Summer will be his second directorial project, following a 2020 short film, Night Shifts.

