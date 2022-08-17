At long last you can take your excitement out of the proving drawer. It has fully risen, and it’s time to bake. After 12 seasons of The Great British Bake Off (also known as The Great British Baking Show in the United States because Pillsbury owns the phrase “bake-off” apparently), an American version is coming to Roku.

The Great American Baking Show (still not a bake-off!) will still feature chef Paul Hollywood and restauranteur Prue Leith as the judges. Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Zach Cherry (Severance and all around That Guy) are set to host. It’s a solid combination. Cherry has a dry stoner wit perfect for a show about copious amounts of baked goods, and Kemper is bright, sunny, and versatile. That follows the classic mold of the British series, and it’s a good signal that producers are trying to maintain the good vibes instead of fully Americanizing it into a flour-fueled circus where people “aren’t there to make friends.”

Another good signal? Roku Head of Alternative Originals Brian Tannenbaum saying they wanted good vibes only. “Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver,” he said in a press release.

The series of 60-minute episodes will premiere in 2023, so you have plenty of time to prepare to get cozy.