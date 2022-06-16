Hacks Season 2
Hell Yeah, 'Hacks' Has Been Renewed For Season 3 At HBO Max

We wanted more Jean Smart, and that’s exactly what we’re getting.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that HBO Max has renewed its Emmy-winning series Hacks for a third season. Hacks follows the complex mentorship between Las Vegas-based comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and her young writer (Hannah Einbinder). The series recently wrapped up its second season on the streaming service and is currently running a For Your Consideration campaign, hopeful to add even more Emmy awards to add to its collection (the television equivalent of lightsaber collector General Grievous).

“We congratulate Hacks’ extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television. We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show,” said Sarah Aubrey, head originals for HBO Max, per THR.

Hacks is definitely a survivor. HBO Max original Raised by Wolves was recently canceled after two seasons, and HBO recently passed on an original series from J.J. “Somehow Palpatine Has Returned” Abrams (his first original series since Fringe) due to budget reasons, according to THR.

“The first two seasons of Hacks — expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul and Jen — gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply. We’re thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble,” added president of Universal TVErin Underhill.

If season three of Hacks is reading this: more Jean Smart with a chainsaw, please.
