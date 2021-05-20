The temptation here is to open with some elaborate and flowery introduction. Just a whole paragraph about the passage of time and building a career and long overdue recognition finally coming, complete with metaphors and fancy descriptors and all of it. Some real writerly bullcrap. But this is an article about Jean Smart and I feel like Jean Smart would hate that. Let’s skip it entirely. Let’s get right to the point. Welcome to the goddamn summer of Jean Smart.

You know Jean Smart. Everyone knows Jean Smart. She’s now in her fifth decade as a fixture in the television landscape. She was on Designing Women in the 1980s. She was on Frasier in the 1990s. She was on 24 in the 2000s. She played the Governor of Hawaii on CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 reboot. She’s kind of — and I must stress here that I mean this as a compliment, mostly because I do not want Jean Smart to yell at me — the Forrest Gump of television, popping up throughout its history at notable moments, crisscrossing across genres and styles, adding a little dash of something special to everything she was in.

The problem was that people only ever called on her to be that dash, the seasoning on the main course, never the entree. She discussed this recently in a profile in the New York Times. It’s all quite infuriating to think about, especially given what we know now (more on this in a second), but this quote especially is enough to drive you up a tree.

“I was always kind of part character actress, part leading lady, and they didn’t know quite where to put me sometimes,” she said. Sometimes that hurt. “For actors, I think the most painful thing is knowing how much you have to offer and never being given the opportunity to do it,” she said.

That stinks! We should have done more to remedy this situation. Yes, I’m including you and me in this round of blame even though most of us are not casting directors or showrunners and did not have much power to address it directly. There was probably something we could have done, even if it was something small. We could have knocked on doors. We could have put up fliers. Anything. Who knows, maybe one of us would have unknowingly set in motion a chain of events that changed history. A butterfly flaps its wings and Jean Smart wins an Oscar for Best Actress.

Luckily, eventually, the universe started correcting itself without our help. Noah Hawley cast Jean Smart in Fargo and Legion in meaty roles that, even if they were not lead roles, were at the very least lead-adjacent. Damon Lindelof cast her in Watchmen and let her be a little silly in a show that mixed silly and serious remarkably well. She got to voice a character named Depression Kitty on Big Mouth and, buddy, if you think Jean Smart can’t voice a giant imaginary cat who has a southern drawl and wants children to be sad, you have a whole bunch of other things coming.

All of this represented progress, to some degree. The roles were all juicy and fun if not substantial. The projects were all run by the kind of tastemaking creators who have the quote-unquote right kind of audience. And sometimes, I suppose, this is how things happen, slow and deliberate and piece-by-piece and then suddenly AllAtOnceVeryFast. I do not know how else to explain Jean Smart starring in two huge HBO shows at the same time and the world finally all waking up and noticing together.