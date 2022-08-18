What is going on at HBO Max? Good question!

After Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped plans to release Batgirl and removed the Martin Scorsese-produced Vinyl, the Kathryn Hahn-starring Mrs. Fletcher, and the delightful At Home With Amy Sedaris from its catalogue, even more shows now exist in streaming purgatory. Variety confirms that over 30 titles will be pulled from HBO Max as soon as this week, including two of the best animated shows in recent years: Infinity Train, which parents (and, uh, child-less adults; I speak from experience) will enjoy as much as their kids, and Close Enough, from Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel. Also, something called Ellen’s Next Great Designer, but nothing of value was lost there.

Here’s the full list:

HBO Max Originals “12 Dates of Christmas”

“About Last Night”

“Aquaman: King of Atlantis”

“Close Enough”

“Ellen’s Next Great Designer”

“Esme & Roy”

“The Fungies!”

“Generation Hustle”

“Generation”

“Infinity Train”

“Little Ellen”

“My Mom, Your Dad”

“Odo”

“Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness”

“Summer Camp Island”

“The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo”

“The Runaway Bunny”

“Theodosia”

“Tig n’ Seek”

“Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs” HBO Originals “My Dinner with Herve”

“Share” Cartoon Network “Dodo”

“Elliott From Earth”

“Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart”

“Mighty Magiswords”

“OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes”

“Uncle Grandpa”

“Victor and Valentino” Acquired Titles “Detention Adventure”

“Messy Goes to Okido”

“Mia’s Magic Playground”

“The Ollie & Moon Show”

“Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures”

“Make It Big, Make It Small”

“Squish”

Check out Infinity Train while you can.

(Via Variety)