While it’s common to have superhero movies that are bad, it’s not common for them to be so bad that they don’t even release them (except for that one time). But, as movies are readily available for viewers to stream and even pirate, studios have to pick and chose which movies actually go out into the world, and which ones are shelved for fear of turning into a meme or failed online campaign. The latest movie to get axed is the upcoming Batgirl movie, which will no longer be upcoming.

According to The New York Post, DC’s Batgirl starring Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser (!!) was initially slated for an HBO Max release later this year, with an option for a theatrical run. But all of that came off the table, reportedly, once test audiences saw the movie. One source said the film was “irredeemable,” which caused HBO to cancel any plans to release it. Specifically, according to The Post, the screenings were “so poorly received by moviegoers that the studio decided to cut its losses and run, for the sake of the brand’s future.” Which sounds bad.

This might turn out to be one of the more expensive movie disasters in history, as the budget was estimated to be close to $100 million due to a wide range of COVID production delays. Filming took place from last November to March of this year, though it seems like it will now live in superhero limbo forever, along with Superman Lives and whatever on Earth is happening to that upcoming Flash film.

(Via The Wrap)