Bill Hader plays one of history’s greatest fictional monsters on Barry. But in real life, he seems like a solid dude. He’s got Henry Winkler’s seal of approval, at least, and that’s good enough for me.

During an interview on The Jess Cagle Show, Winkler, who plays Gene Cousineau on the HBO comedy (?), was asked to name his favorite moment while making Barry. “So I felt, now of course, you know, in my imagination, this is what happened. It could very well not be the truth. But truly, I was the last shot of the last scene of Barry,” he said.

Winker probably wasn’t supposed to reveal that, but continue.

“So I’m in my cabin by myself. I come out, the crew is there, and I make a little speech, say, “Thank you for taking such good care of me.” And Bill hugs me and whispers in my ear, “I love you. Thank you for being such a great collaborator.” Now, he could have said that to everybody. I don’t know, but I flew out of my body. I flew out of my body because Alec Berg and Bill Hader are two, they’re indescribably talented men. And I got to work with them, say their words, and be directed by them, go on this journey with them. Oh my God.”

I hope Winkler invites Hader, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, and the rest of his co-stars over for a nice fish dinner during the Barry series finale. If there’s room for one more at the dinner table, I’ll bring the donuts.

You can watch Winkler’s interview above.