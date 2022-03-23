For the first time since their long-running primetime soap ended, One Tree Hill stars Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush, and Joy Lenz will reunite for an upcoming episode of the CBS drama, Good Sam. While all three actresses have remained close friends, and even launched a podcast together, this is the first time they felt the time was right to have an on-screen reunion.

While sitting down to promote the reunion, the three stars also opened up about their 2017 letter which accused One Tree Hill showrunner Mark Schwann of sexual harassment. At the time, Burton revealed that she was the constant target of Schwann’s inappropriate conduct over several seasons, and both Lenz and Bush signed an open letter in solidarity with their co-star. However, five years later, Burton has yet to receive an apology, and she’s done waiting for one. Via Variety:

In my mind, I was like, surely, someone’s going to say something to us. Surely, someone is going to apologize or want to have a conversation or anything and kept waiting for it. It’s crazy to think that you could be disappointed more, but you always can be. This process has been so healing that I don’t need it anymore. I don’t need the “I’m sorry.” I don’t need the contact. We’re so good. That silence has spoken for itself, and what we have is so much better than anything I could have expected that I feel very good about the position we’re in right now.

After Lenz agreed that everything Burton said is “exactly right,” the three returned to the business of just being awesome together and revealed that they’ll be taking their podcast on the road now that COVID is less of an issue. Also, Bush is packing them something called a “wine suitcase,” which sounds like it should cover all of the essentials. You can never be too prepared.

