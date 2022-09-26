Spoilers for House of the Dragon will be found below.

A decade passed in Westeros, and the first Game of Thrones spinoff (and prequel) picks back up with those bad vibes from the Green Wedding still in high gear. A chilly set of relations between Princess Rhaenyra (now portrayed by Emma D’Arcy) and Queen Alicent (played by Olivia Cooke) continues to be passive aggressive, at best, with the latter being forced to cart her (incredibly) newborn child across the castle for the latter’s viewing pleasure. It’s an episode filled with scandal, partially involving Rhaenrya’s children almost 100% not being fathered by her actual husband, Laenor Velaryon. Alicent surely couldn’t resist dragging this mess in front of him.

Still, Laenor initially seemed like a pretty chill (and attentive) husband because he has his own arrangement, even though it’s rather odd to name one’s third (legal, at least in a Westeros sense) child after one’s dead gay lover (Joffrey), who happened to have been murdered (by Ser Criston) at Laenor and Rhaenyra’s wedding feast. And speaking of Joffreys, one of King Viserys I’s and Alicent’s children is absolutely the worst. This teenager, Aegon (played by Ty Tennant, son of David), is being called out for exuding a Joffrey Baratheon aura right away.

Some people were wise to Aegon’s vibe ahead of time, given this still.

"Would a villain bow like this? No, I didn't think so!" – Aegon probably#houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/lSIZXtYxDQ — Joe Magician 🧙‍♂️ HOTD Enjoyer (@TheJoeMagician) September 22, 2022

The bratty kid also helped to give his sister, Aemond, a pig instead of a dragon, and he mocked her while everyone laughed. Then there was that scene where he pleasured himself in a window (i.e., pulling a Homelander) that appeared to be the same place where Tommen killed himself. Right away, the tweets began: “WTF IS THIS AEGON SCENE, Y’ALL KNOW WHAT IM TALKING ABOUT.”

WTF IS THIS AEGON SCENE, Y’ALL KNOW WHAT IM TALKING ABOUT #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/ljbzgGLnCa — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) September 26, 2022

In the space of less than 20 minutes, Aegon became a much maligned character on HotD. That’s an accomplishment, considering Criston’s continued awfulness. Let the pile on begin.