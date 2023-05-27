How Many ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 3 Episodes Are There?

Quality is better than quantity. Witness I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. The Netflix sketch show debuted in 2019 with a mere six episodes. Two years later, Season 2 followed the same path. Together there are only 55 sketches total. Season 3 bows on May 30, but will it, too, only boast six episodes? More? Fewer?

The answer is: yes, there are only six episodes in the third season. That means that, as of next week, there will only be 18 episodes total, each running a little over 20 minutes. Since Season 1 boasted 29 sketches and Season 2 24, that means there will probably be 25 or so, bringing the total sketch number to the vicinity of 80.

Ever since it premiered, I Think You Should Leave has proven the quality-over-quantity maxim to be true. Its two seasons thus far teem with instant classic sketches and bits that break out into memes. Every time a politician or businessman vows to get to the bottom of a mess they themselves created — think Warner Bros. Discovery honcho David Zaslav claiming to support the WGA strike he helped cause, prompting public booing — social media yuksters post the hot dog car sketch. And that’s just to name one.

I Think You Should Leave Season 3 hits Netflix on May 30.