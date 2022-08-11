Hulu’s ‘Wedding Season’ Trailer Is A Red Wedding Whodunnit

Need another murder mystery in your life? Knives Out and The Afterparty truly aren’t enough, and we still have to wait a while longer for Knives Out 2. Thankfully, Hulu has you covered in the whodunnit genre with its latest original series Wedding Season.

The British series follows Katie, a bride who has a secret lover, Stefan. On the day of her wedding, Katie’s new husband is murdered along with his entire family in what is basically a Game of Thrones style Red Wedding with poison instead of slit throats and stabbings. Katie and Stefan become the prime suspects and the show follows their adventures trying to run while trying to figure out who did it and who is framing them for it.

The trailer suggests a perfect blend of murder, mystery, British humor, action, and romance. Here’s the show’s official description from Hulu:

This genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is…

The series was written by Oliver Lyttelton, directed by George Kane, and stars Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea, with Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook, and Omar Baroud. Wedding Season premieres on Hulu on September 8.