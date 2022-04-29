The Walking Dead‘s Daryl and Carol show will now just be the Daryl show.

Earlier this week, we learned that after over a decade of filming in the Georgia wilderness, Melissa McBride will “no longer participate” in an announced TWD spinoff series with Norman Reedus. “Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time,” a spokesperson for AMC explained. “We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

Fans were disappointed in the news, and some took out their anger on Reedus.

“Some of you have gone WAY too far. TOXIC. Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with?” Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on The Walking Dead (and a prematurely revealed spinoff with Lauren Cohan), tweeted. “Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just SH*TTY.”

He continued, “Norman had nothing to do with picking location. That decision is all about story, ideas… MONEY. That’s studio/network. Not actors. We can say yes and do, or no, and not do… MAYBE. SOMETIMES. If we’re lucky and don’t have contract yet. Rarely does actor have that power.”

At least no one tried to bite him again (probably).

Some of you have gone WAY too far. TOXIC. Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just SHITTY. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) April 29, 2022

(Via NME)