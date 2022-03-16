The Walking Dead is coming to an end soon, but The Walking Dead Universe is still shambling along. Tales of the Walking Dead, with its stacked cast, premieres this August, while Daryl and Carol are getting one spinoff and Negan and Maggie are getting another that finds them taking Manhattan, not unlike the Muppets.

The previously announced six-episode series “will see the two characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror,” according to Variety. The part that’s left unspoken in the description is that Negan and Maggie, as played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, apparently make it through The Walking Dead unscathed.

Based on comments made on a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Dean Morgan would have preferred for that to not be spoiled. “I guess we don’t need to die. Spoiler alert, folks. Sorry!” the Supernatural star and weed gummy enthusiast said. “I’m still not sure why we announced that already. It was sort of a shocker to me.”

It only counts as a spoiler if you pretend every character who has ever appeared on The Walking Dead won’t get a spinoff at some point. And that includes the dead characters who we haven’t seen since the early seasons of the show. I, for one, think it’s time to learn what T-Dog was up to before the outbreak.

(Via TVLine)