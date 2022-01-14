One week ago, winningest woman on Jeopardy! Amy Schneider sailed past the $1,000,000 mark in winnings. She apparently did so after singing a certain Eminem song before the taping began, and she seriously cannot stop busting through records. Following Thursday night’s win (Amy’s 32nd victory), she’s now tied for third place with James Holzhauer for most consecutive games won. If Amy wins on Friday night, that’s another distinction that she’ll hold.

Her total winnings now stand at $1,101,600, which puts Amy $417,001 apart from the third-place spot for regular-play winnings (that record belongs to Matt Amodio, who won 38 consecutive games). However, no one comes even close (so far) to Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak, which landed him $2,520,700 in winnings. And not to be outdone, Jeopardy! earned a title of its own on Thursday night:

Over the week of Dec. 27, 2021-Jan. 2, 2021, the Sony quiz show surpassed CBS’ stalwart newsmagazine “60 Minutes” to become the most-watched non-sports program on TV, according to Nielsen numbers reported earlier this week. It’s not just the first time this season that has happened, it’s the first time in at least three decades.

In other words, Alex Trebek is sorely missed, but his legend lives on. Meanwhile, it’s interesting to note that Amy’s winnings could have been even higher than they presently sit. She took to Twitter to kick herself over losing $40,000 “because I talked myself out of the correct answer.” It happens to the best of ’em:

Sigh. $40,000 down the drain, because I talked myself out of the correct answer. Gutting. — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 14, 2022

Amy will once again defend her champ status on Friday night.