The First Of Many New John Mulaney Netflix Specials Will Debut In May

#Stand-Up #Comedy #Streaming #Netflix
News & Culture Writer
03.28.18

Between Comeback Kid, Oh, Hello on Broadway, and Big Mouth, comedian John Mulaney has singlehandedly conquered Netflix. (Except, of course, whenever he’s working with his partner in crime, Nick Kroll.) Yet the former Saturday Night Live writer and popular stand-up isn’t done with the streaming giant by a long shot. He will be featured among the many performers who participated in Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity special in early April, and on Tuesday, May 1st, the first of two new comedy specials from the comic will debut exclusively on the platform.

Filmed at Radio City Music Hall in New York, where Mulaney sold out an impressive seven shows late last year during his most recent tour, John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City will be the first of a new “multi-special pact” between the comedian and Netflix. The precise number of specials was not revealed by either party in Wednesday’s announcement, though judging by the number of new hours that comics as varied as Dave Chappelle (four) and Gad Elmaleh (two) have released in recent memory, it seems the new deal could result in just about anything.

Who knows? Maybe a part of Mulaney and Netflix’s agreement was the inclusion of another Oh, Hello live show. Perhaps Gil Faizon (charmed I’m sure) and George St. Geegland will follow up on their appearance in Portlandia‘s final season, during which they explained their efforts to assist in a friend’s unplanned (and unknown) suicide.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stand-Up#Comedy#Streaming#Netflix
TAGScomedyJOHN MULANEYNETFLIXSTAND-UPstreaming

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 5 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP