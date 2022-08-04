If you’ve been following entertainment news since the beginning of the 21st century, you’re probably familiar with the long-promised adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 book The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America. Now, it’s finally seeing the light of day at Hulu, and it will star Keanu Reeves.

The Devil in the White City has been on quite the development journey. Tom Cruise tried to develop a film adaptation, which fell through in 2004. In 2010, Leonardo DiCaprio purchased the rights to the book, with Martin Scorsese set to direct a feature film. Now, The Devil In the White City has officially been picked up as a limited series over at Hulu, with Keanu Reeves in a leading role, per Variety. Don’t worry: although it’s been over a decade, Scorsese, who never gives up on something he’s passionate about (from book adaptations to criticizing superhero movies) is still involved as an executive producer. DiCaprio is also attached as an executive producer.

The Devil in the White City is a nonfiction novel told in a narrative style. Set in the 1890s, it tells the story of the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago, IL. The book intertwines the story of Daniel Burnham, the architect behind the World’s Fair with the story of H.H. Holmes, the first modern serial killer, who lured victims into a “Murder Castle.” According to Variety, Reeves is set to play Burnham in the Hulu series. Years ago, DiCaprio was set to play Holmes, so maybe we’ll get that as a treat.

Variety reports that Sam Shaw (Castle Rock) is adapting the book to series, and will be the showrunner, with Todd Field (In the Bedroom) directing. The series is expected to come to Hulu in 2024.

