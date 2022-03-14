Succession‘s award show dominance continued on Sunday at the Critics Choice Awards, where the HBO series took home Best Drama Series and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Kieran Culkin. He looked genuinely shocked that he won over co-stars Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun, as well as Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Justin Hartley (This Is Us), and Mandy Patinkin (The Good Fight), and channeled Roman Roy in his fidgety, rambling speech.

Thankfully, he left his phone in his pocket.

“Wow. Thanks. Shut up. Awful. I was just telling Jeremy [Strong, who plays Kendall] how I really hope they don’t say my name. I was really looking forward to that relief of not having to say anything. I have not prepared anything, so anything can come out, so I don’t know what to say here,” Culkin said before thanking the critics with an Owen Wilson-esque “wow.” He also singled out J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri) as his “favorite actor to do scenes with… after Sarah Snook.” Fun fact about the Shiv actress: “Snook’s last name is actually pronounced ‘Snuuk’ but I just can’t do that. Another fun fact, Matthew Macfadyen’s name is David.” Hold for awkward laughter. “I’m just dropping bombs here,” Culkin continued. “It’s true! Look it up. I’m just talking now, I’m just saying things.”

If you want to watch Culkin “dying up here right now,” you can watch his speech above.