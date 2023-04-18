Despite having success with the live-stream of Chris Rock‘s new comedy special, Netflix second foray into live entertainment turned into disaster when it was forced to delay the Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion. The special was supposed to stream on Sunday night, but instead, it wasn’t made available until later — for some viewers, up to a day later — prompting the streaming giant to profusely apologize to fans who were ripping them up and down on social media.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

However, when the reunion special finally hit the platform, fans were underwhelmed by the experience, particularly after the 24 hour delay. Judging by the reactions, the live special was a big yawn. So with that in mind, Love Is Blind fans were understandably perturbed when Netflix attempted to joke about the fiasco the next day.

“We told you the Love Is Blind reunion would be memorable,” Netflix wrote on a billboard image that it tweeted along with the caption, “Well, we said anything could happen…”

Well, we said anything could happen… pic.twitter.com/WMSkirp4Io — Netflix (@netflix) April 18, 2023

“Memorable for all the wrong reasons,” one user wrote. “We’re still mad at you and that won’t change until you get new hosts and have enough sense to never try to experiment with livestreams again.”

Memorable for all the wrong reasons. We’re still mad at you and that won’t change until you get new hosts and have enough sense to never try to experiment with livestreams again. https://t.co/yhtKUIn9SO — Penny Moore (@literarypenny) April 18, 2023

“We should have known that anything can happen means that nothing is going to happen,” another disgruntled viewer tweeted.

We should have known that anything can happen means that nothing is going to happenhttps://t.co/qSE4DkVOw5 — jorge (@FranziaFanon) April 18, 2023

You can see more of the Love Is Blind reunion reactions below:

Ya I remember how TERRIBLE it was https://t.co/ZCnpEqs2aB — T. Swift Sisters – (Tash 4/29) (@Tswiftsisters) April 18, 2023

It def wasn’t worth the wait. https://t.co/3s8aohLbEr — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) April 18, 2023

The most memorable thing was y’all getting COOKED on the TL 😭😭 https://t.co/3WQhoH9q7v — Dais (@mochamarguerite) April 18, 2023

not in a good way babe https://t.co/2FsOexI242 — alina (@222emotionaI) April 18, 2023

I literally do not remember a thing that happened & I watched it last night. https://t.co/ebZ8S2vQ9b — kate (@domesti_Kate) April 18, 2023

