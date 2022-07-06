Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler was accused of using anti-trans language in a tweet this week about the erasure of women following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. “They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators’, and even ‘people with vaginas’! Don’t let them erase you!” she tweeted.

Singer Macy Gray has also come under fire after saying surgery “doesn’t make you a woman” on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Both have said their comments were misrepresented — although not before Gray received support from Harry Potter author and notorious “TERF” J.K. Rowling, who vowed to purchase her “entire back catalogue” (so, that one song?).

In response to their remarks, Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter tweeted, “I cannot think of anything that helps women’s rights less than pinning the blame on trans women. They face so much violence and scrutiny as is. Leave them alone and focus on the real war on women. It’s happening in the courts and legislatures around this country.”

I cannot think of anything that helps women’s rights less than pinning the blame on trans women. They face so much violence and scrutiny as is. Leave them alone and focus on the real war on women. It’s happening in the courts and legislatures around this country. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 5, 2022

The LGBTQIA+ ally is being called a real-life wonder woman for her support. “Lynda Carter played Wonder Woman on the small screen, but she’s proving to be a real American shero here! Thank you, Ms. Carter for supporting the LGBTQIA+ community as you have for years!” @mikesarzo tweeted, while @Matdredalia added, “Lynda Carter has been one of my idols my entire life, and there are literally no words for how much it means to me when she speaks up for the most marginalized among us. And IMO? Wonder Woman herself standing up for Trans women is pretty much as good as it gets.”

It makes me happy that Wonder Woman cares about us. Sometimes it feels like not many other people do https://t.co/8KZnlS6ppx — Becca Green (@wordofgreen) July 6, 2022

LISTEN TO WONDER WOMAN, EVERYONE!! https://t.co/HpJc6EtiIZ — Sarah Thomas (@SarahTtheWriter) July 6, 2022

I love her so much! 😭😭😭

They can have Bette Midler- we have Wonder Woman. https://t.co/1Fef0i16yt pic.twitter.com/MrMTMp9Iqq — naomi, an angry trans🏳️‍⚧️ 🌌🐙 (@H0NEYRIVER) July 6, 2022

It's becoming increasingly clear that Lynda Carter is the hero America deserves. https://t.co/kboyqZw18b — Cole Haddon (@colehaddon) July 6, 2022

When so many WW feminists of my childhood have recently shown their whole 🍑 Lynda Carter repeatedly reminds me why I lived Wonder Woman so much growing up. https://t.co/JuiD1B9w6w — 💛Samantha💛 (@ChiTownSam723) July 6, 2022

This is how you ally. I ❤️ Lynda Carter. 🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/wOIa7bYRoC — discount alanis morissette (@the_meghaning) July 6, 2022

In a world full of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s, be a Lynda Carter. https://t.co/SNd7YbwTcY — Joshua Gale (@joshuagale75) July 6, 2022

Lynda Carter continuing to be an absolute queen and icon. https://t.co/OmtRhgJQZd — AlexisTalksComics(She/They)🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@LexiTalksComix) July 6, 2022

Once again Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) shows everyone that she is a true Wonder Woman 💖 pic.twitter.com/idAMNq5XKe — Luci Virgo🏳️‍⚧️ (@luci_virgo) July 6, 2022