wonder woman
Getty Image
TV

Lynda Carter Is Being Called A Real-Life Wonder Woman For Her Support Of Trans Women

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler was accused of using anti-trans language in a tweet this week about the erasure of women following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. “They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators’, and even ‘people with vaginas’! Don’t let them erase you!” she tweeted.

Singer Macy Gray has also come under fire after saying surgery “doesn’t make you a woman” on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Both have said their comments were misrepresented — although not before Gray received support from Harry Potter author and notorious “TERF” J.K. Rowling, who vowed to purchase her “entire back catalogue” (so, that one song?).

In response to their remarks, Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter tweeted, “I cannot think of anything that helps women’s rights less than pinning the blame on trans women. They face so much violence and scrutiny as is. Leave them alone and focus on the real war on women. It’s happening in the courts and legislatures around this country.”

The LGBTQIA+ ally is being called a real-life wonder woman for her support. “Lynda Carter played Wonder Woman on the small screen, but she’s proving to be a real American shero here! Thank you, Ms. Carter for supporting the LGBTQIA+ community as you have for years!” @mikesarzo tweeted, while @Matdredalia added, “Lynda Carter has been one of my idols my entire life, and there are literally no words for how much it means to me when she speaks up for the most marginalized among us. And IMO? Wonder Woman herself standing up for Trans women is pretty much as good as it gets.”

Listen To This
On The Up: The Must-Hear Emerging Artists In July
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
×