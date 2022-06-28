It’s never too early to get into the Halloween spirit, and Disney knows this, which is why they have decided to bless the world with the first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated Sarah Jessica Parker revival (NOT that one) of Hocus Pocus 2. Who cares that it’s been summer for just a week?! It’s time for spooky black cats and dark magic.

The Sanderson sisters, played by Parker, Bette Middler, and Kathy Najimy, are back to potentially suck the youth out of a group of teens living in Salem, Massachusetts. But this time, it seems like the teens have powers of their own. And yes! Their creepy, one-eyed spell book is back.

The film also stars Gossip Girl’s Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, and Sam Richardson. Here is the official description:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reunite for the highly anticipated Disney+ Original Movie Hocus Pocus 2. The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic, which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem, will debut on Disney+ on September 30.

The spooky candle will be lit once again on Disney+ this September. Check out the trailer above.