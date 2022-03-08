Things that are cool: murder mysteries. Things that are deeply uncool: cruise ships. And yet if you combine the two, both somehow become even better. One of the finest episodes of Columbo is set on a cruise ship (and features Peter Falk in a top shelf Hawaiian shirt). So is Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, a newly announced Hulu show with a long title but a simple premise: Mandy Patinkin solves a murder on a cruise ship.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, of the dearly departed Stumptown, have been given the go for a 10-episode series in which the Homecoming and Broadway vet tools around one of the worst ways to vacation, solving a homicide. Here’s the premise, as per Hulu:

“How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something … but is one of them a killer? That’s what the World’s Once Greatest Detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), and his protégée aim to discover. The truth at all cost.”

Murder mysteries are happily back in vogue. Kenneth Branagh (and his epic mustache) keeps making and starring in Hercule Poirot movies. Daniel Craig may or may not be trying out different accents in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out films. And Hulu already has a delightful whodunnit in Only Murders in the Building. So here’s another! As for cruise ships, you can, uh, always watch The Love Boat channel on Pluto. But that program almost never has Tony winners solving murders.

(Via THR)