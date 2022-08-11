Jeopardy! isn’t even airing new episodes right now, but even its choice of reruns is getting hardcore fans worked up on social media. Unlike previous years, Jeopardy! is not re-airing tournaments, but instead, a curated assortment of episodes from Season 38. Included in that mix is Matt Amodio who had a polarizing 388-day winning streak on the hit game show and will return later this year for the 2022 Tournament of Champions.

Like the first time he appeared on Jeopardy!, fans are once again strongly reacting to his play style thanks to the reruns. Amodio didn’t even do anything this time around, but just his mere presence is enough to spark reactions from the show’s very opinionated fanbase.

Via Yahoo!:

“Matt is one of my favorites,” one person wrote on Instagram. “Love you Matt!!! ❤️,” another added. “Matt all the way!” a different fan said. On the other hand, some folks had different feelings about seeing the Ohio native again. “I’ve been watching the reruns this week; one rerun was was more entertaining than the others 😉. Hat’s off to Matt but I don’t find him super entertaining,” a follower commented on Instagram.

Of course, Amodio is no stranger to controversy when it comes to his Jeopardy! victory streak. After losing early in the season, he had to ward off conspiracy theories that he lost on purpose after effortlessly crushing his opponents for so long.

“I wasn’t being fed the answers when I was winning and I didn’t throw the game when I lost. It’s just a competition, I was doing well and then I lost. There’s nothing more to it,” Amodio wrote in Newsweek. “My buzzer was working fine. The only thing that wasn’t working was my brain at full capacity.”

