Ontario native Alex Trebek would be proud.

After another dominating performance during tonight’s episode, Mattea Roach, the 23-year-old tutor from Toronto who is already the winningest Canadian contestant in Jeopardy! history, is now eighth on the game show’s all-time consecutive games list (14) and tenth on the all-time highest non-tournament cash winnings list ($320,081).

“This has been such a crazy season of streaks and I was fully thinking Amy [Schneider] might still be here,” Roach said in a statement. “If it’s not Amy, there’s going to be some other super-champion that’s just going to knock me out Game One. I guess what I didn’t realize is maybe I could become the super-champion I wanted to see in the world.” That’s kind of a corny line, but when was the last time you won 14 straight games on Jeopardy! and made enough money to pay off your student loans? Exactly.

Here’s the top 10 consecutive games won list:

1. Ken Jennings (74)

2. Amy Schneider (40)

3. Matt Amodio (38)

4. James Holzhauer (32)

5. Julia Collins (20)

6/7. Jason Zuffranieri (19), David Madden (19)

8. Mattea Roach (14)

And the top 10 for earnings (non-tournament):

1. Ken Jennings ($2,520,700)

2. James Holzhauer ($2,462,216)

3. Matt Amodio ($1,518,601)

4. Amy Schneider ($1,382,800)

5. Jason Zuffranieri ($532,496)

6. David Madden ($430,400)

7. Julia Collins ($428,100)

8. Matt Jackson ($411,612)

9. Austin Rogers ($411,000)

10. Mattea Roach ($320,081)

Roach will attempt to continue her streak on Monday, April 25.