Multiple people have been arrested following an investigation into Matthew Perry’s death. TMZ reports that “at least one doctor has been arrested, along with several dealers who helped arrange and deliver ketamine” to the Friends star, who was found face down in his pool at his Los Angeles home in October 2023 after overdosing on the drug and drowning.

The arrests follow months of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Service, and Los Angeles Police Department, seizing computers, phones, and other electronic devices to determine the culprits. TMZ has more:

Our sources say the search warrant revealed text messages discussing Perry and the ketamine he wanted and what they were doing to get it to him. The texts also discuss the price the Friends actor would pay for the drug. Sources tell TMZ, authorities got a search warrant for Brooke Mueller, Charlie Sheen’s ex, who had been in a treatment center with Perry, but as far as we know she is not connected to the arrests. In their investigation, authorities found other celebs who were involved in the Hollywood drug scene.

Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy as a treatment for depression, but “the last therapy was a week and a half before his death, so the ketamine in his system was not doctor-prescribed.”

This is an ongoing story and will likely see further updates.

(Via TMZ)