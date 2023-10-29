‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Is Dead At 54

TMZ reports that Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, has died from an apparent drowning. He was 54 years old.

Perry was found earlier today at his home in the Los Angeles area where he was allegedly discovered by authorities in a jacuzzi. According to TMZ, “there were no drugs found at the scene” and “there is no foul play involved.”

Outside of Friends, which was one of the biggest shows on television for 10 seasons and over 230 episodes (and a high-profile reunion), Perry starred in numerous movies, including Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again. His filmography also includes leading roles in the sitcoms Mr. Sunshine and a reboot of The Odd Couple.

In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, Perry opened up about his history with drug and alcohol addiction. “I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again,” he told People in 2022. “I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people.”

