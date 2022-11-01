Following last year’s Friends reunion special, there was a significant amount of concern for Matthew Perry after he appeared to be slurring his words and not entirely on his game. In his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry reveals what really happened behind the scenes and the ghastly health issue that almost made him miss the reunion entirely. The anecdote backs up previous claims that Perry had emergency dental surgery, but this time with all the unpleasant details.

Via Variety:

“I took a bite into a piece of toast with peanut butter smeared on it, and all my top teeth fell out. Yes, all of them. A quick pop to the dentist was in short order — I am, after all, an actor, and should have all my teeth in my mouth, not in a Baggie in the pocket of my jeans,” he wrote. “But disaster struck and major work was needed. The dentist had to remove every single one of my teeth — including the implants that were nailed into my jaw — and then replace them all with new ones.”

As Variety reports, Perry told ABC Dateline last week that the surgery is why he appeared to be slurring on the Friends reunion special. The actor, who played Chandler Bing on the hit series, had the procedure done just “days” for reuniting with his old co-stars and he did his best despite getting all of his teeth replaced.

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing is available for purchase today.

(Via Variety)