Melanie Lynskey is “thrilled” that some people are mad about her casting on The Last of Us, but not when it comes to being body shamed. Earlier this week, Adrianne Curry, the winner of America’s Next Top Model season one, tweeted a photo of Lynskey, not as her The Last of Us character Kathleen, and wrote, “Her body says life of luxury… not post apocolyptic warlord. where is Linda Hamilton when you need her?”

As Lynskey pointed out, the image that Curry shared was “a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last of Us.” Also, the Yellowjackets actress continued, “I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for.” Muscly and/or beard, but her point still stands.

Curry has since deleted her tweet — and her account. “In criticism of a character I didn’t like in the last of us..the actress screen shotted it and posted it for her fans to BULLY me over an opinion on a FICTIONAL CHARACTER. LOL,” she wrote on Facebook. “Actors and actresses that cannot take criticism of characters they play Is absurd to me.” I would argue that Lynskey was merely stating facts, not being defensive, but go off, I guess.

Curry continued:

“I acted in a film that people tore my character to SHREDS. I am not the character. It wasn’t a direct attack. I survived. Anyway, I’m keeping off Twitter till her fans stop berating me for not finding her feminine stature suitable for warlord status. She even cropped out the tweet where I praised her hourglass frame as the PERFECT body in the eyes of most men.”

Lynskey returns in the next episode of The Last of Us, which airs on Friday.

