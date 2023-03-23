Somehow, Rita Repulsa has climbed out of the space dumpster to threaten the entire world yet again. That’s the bad news. The worse news is that she’s going to go back in time to before the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers were made mighty, morphin, and powerful.

The trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is a nostalgic affair that recognizes that not all memories are good ones. Yes, Billy (David Yost) and Zack (Walter Emanuel Jones) are teaming with the second generation crew, Rocky (Steve Cardenas), Kat (Catherine Sutherland), and Adam (Johnny Yong Bosch), but the original Yellow Ranger, Thuy Trang, died in 2001 in a car accident, and Green Ranger Jason David Frank died last year. Without both, there are two massive holes in the lineup. As a result, the trailer is appropriately down tempo, even with its exciting fan service.

Karan Ashley also appears as Aisha Campbell/the second Yellow Ranger, but new character Minh Kwan (Charlie Kersh) is introduced as Trini Kwan’s daughter, meaning she’s destined to become the next Yellow Ranger. In fact, it looks like that’s the main thrust of the plot — stopping Rita from destroying the world, and getting Minh Kwan up to speed on how to join the team.

Of course, the most fascinating thing about the trailer is that the Netflix show looks nothing like a Netflix show. The production has smartly avoided the Netflix house style in favor of making something that looks like it might have sprung straight out of 1994.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always lands April 19th. Get ready to pump your fist in the air while sobbing.