Hulu’s boxing biopic Mike doesn’t have a scene where the titular character talks to his penis voiced by Jason Mantzoukas (probably?), but it’s going for the same character study tone as Pam and Tammy. The limited series hails from I, Tonya writer Steven Rogers and stars Trevante Rhodes (who gave an Oscar-worthy performance in Moonlight) as Mike Tyson, arguably the most famous living boxer. He’s inarguably the most controversial for incidents both in and out of the ring; Mike will explore his “dynamic and controversial story” over the course of eight episodes.

You can watch the teaser trailer above. Here’s more:

Mike explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The eight-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life — from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.

Mike, which also stars Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, and Li Eubanks, premieres on August 25. Here’s the pigeon-themed key art.