Variety published a good cover story today about Pam & Tommy, Hulu’s upcoming limited series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s stolen sex tape. There’s interviews with Lily James and Sebastian Stan, who play the Baywatch actress and Mötley Crüe drummer, respectively, and assurance from writer Robert Siegel that… never mind all that. I’m committing the same sin as Variety, which is burying the lede.

Midway through the feature comes this detail:

Once viewers catch episode two of Pam & Tommy, they’ll all be talking about a specific scene in which Tommy, who had just met Pamela, wonders whether he’s falling in love — and discusses it in a heart-to-heart talk with his penis. The penis tête-à-tête is inspired by an actual passage in [Tommy Lee’s autobiography] Tommyland: In the series, Stan, as Lee, is seen carrying on a conversation with the chatty organ (voiced by actor Jason Mantzoukas).

To recap: that’s The Good Place, Big Mouth, and John Wick: Chapter 3 star Jason Mantzoukas — the Hey Nongman (Dongman?) himself — as the voice of a talking penis. I knew he was good at playing d*cks, but this is ridiculous.

I haven’t seen a second of Pam & Tommy, but between this Mantzoukas-as-a-talking-penis development, James and Stan’s physical transformations, and Seth Rogen playing a gun like a guitar, I’m ready to declare it the Best Show of 2022.

(Via Variety)