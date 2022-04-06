Mindhunter doesn’t currently appear on Netflix’s all-time top 10 most popular televison shows list, but don’t underestimate the crime thriller’s devoted fanbase. They are foaming at the mouth for more episodes. Executive producer David Fincher isn’t optimistic for a third season because it was an “expensive show,” and “on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs,” but director Asif Kapadia begged viewers to “let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER… if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…”

As for star Jonathan Groff, he would return for a third season, but only if Fincher is involved. “The minute he says he wants to do another one, I’ll be there in a second. But I trust his vision and his instincts, and so I leave it always in his hands, as ever,” the Hamilton and The Matrix Resurrections actor told the Hollywood Reporter last year.

Groff appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, where he was asked by host Jimmy Fallon to say which project is more likely: Mindhunter season three or Frozen 3? (Groff voices Kristoff in Frozen and Frozen 2.) “I feel like, even though those projects seem very different, Frozen and Mindhunter, I feel like a third Frozen and a third season of Mindhunter are equally possible,” he answered.

What does that mean? I don’t know! If only we had agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench to solve the case.