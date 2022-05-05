HBO Max Has Renewed ‘Minx’ For A Second Season

It’s time to order the printed shirt, bellbottoms, and gold medallion necklace that you’ve been thinking about for months. HBO Max has finally renewed the 70s-set comedy Minx, starring a delicious and hairy Jake Johnson as a skeezy publisher of porn mags with a big heart and a belief in feminism.

The Wrap reported the news of the series pick-up on Thursday, a few (painful I might add) weeks after its finale dropped on HBO Max. While there may not be any more Minx for a while, this announcement is filled with statements about the show from people who make the show, so maybe those can keep you occupied until Jake Johnson‘s chest hair makes its triumphant return in tight bellbottom trousers in season two.

“All of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal. We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey. Here’s to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses and tasteful nudes in Season 2,” executive producer Ellen Rapoport said in a statement per The Wrap.

“We are thrilled that the world of Minx has resonated in the way that it has. Showrunner and creator Ellen Rapoport, alongside the rest of our gifted creative team, masterfully deliver nuanced humor, with the cast executing her vision seamlessly. We can’t wait for fans to see what medicine Doug and Joyce hide in peanut butter for season two!” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max.

There was no confirmation on when to expect season two of Minx, but it will likely (and hopefully) make its return in 2023.