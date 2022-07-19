Comedian and Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique very famously called out Netflix a few years ago after she was offered significantly less money than her peers, Amy Schumer and Chris Rock, for a stand-up special. The comedian asked her fans to boycott the streamer after she was only offered $500K for a special, while Schumer and Rock were offered $11 million and $20 million, respectively. Obviously, she was not pleased.

Now, it seems like the drama has died down between Mo’Nique and Netflix, as she just landed a new special! Last month, the comedian and the streamer settled for an undisclosed amount. Today, Mo’Nique announced that she has a new special in the works at Netflix.

In addition to her untitled special, Mo’Nique will also reunite with Precious director Lee Daniels for the Netflix film The Deliverance alongside Omar Epps, Glenn Close, and Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin. Daniels and Mo’Noqie have had a long (and somewhat tumultuous) working relationship. Inspired by a true story, The Deliverance follows a mother who discovers her children and her home are being haunted by a demonic presence. Spooky!

Mo’Nique announced the projects with a light-hearted video that seemingly pokes fun at her past beef with Netflix. “Can y’all believe this sh*t? I done came on home to Netflix.” That she did!