Game of Thrones was the most pirated television show of 2012… and 2013… and 2014… and 2015… and… you get the idea. It fell out of the top 10 in 2020, a year after the series finale that everyone famously loves, and failed to show up in 2021 as well. But dragons and incest are back in a big way in 2022, thanks to House of the Dragon.

The Thrones prequel series topped TorrentFreak‘s “most downloaded TV-shows on BitTorrent, 2022” list, followed by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and Moon Knight. Stranger Things is down at #8, because more people have access to Netflix (for now) than Paramount+, which explains why Halo is #5.

Here’s the top-10 list:

1. House of the Dragon (HBO)

2. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime)

3. The Boys (Amazon Prime)

4. Moon Knight (Disney+)

5. Halo (Paramount+)

6. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

7. The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

8. Stranger Things (Netflix)

9. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

10. Andor (Disney+)

TorrentFreak notes that the list is “entirely made up of newcomers. This also means that Rick and Morty, a regular on the list for several years, has dropped off.” All 10 shows are also what you might call “nerd shows.” I choose to believe this means everyone is watching Reservation Dogs through legal means instead of what’s actually going on, which is nerd culture dominating the entertainment industry. But a sh*tass can hope!

(Via TorrentFreak)