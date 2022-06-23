Nathan Fillion is coming to defend Joss Whedon, who he has worked with on several projects, including Buffy The Vampire Slayer and the short-lived sci-fi series Firefly. While speaking on the podcast Inside Of You With Michael Rosenbaum, the actor decided to stand up for his frequent collaborator.

Earlier this year, New York Magazine published a lengthy piece about Whedon and his on-set behavior, which has been described as “abusive” and “unprofessional” by multiple actors, including Justice League stars Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot, and Buffy actress Charisma Carpenter, who called the director “hostile” and “cruel.” Whedon denied the allegations, but an investigation was launched.

When asked about Whedon, Fillion responded, “I read that article. That was not my experience with that man.” Fillion then described the director as “funny, self-deprecating, incredibly talented and maybe a little haunted.”

Fillion continued, “I mean, listen, by his own admission that guy’s a work in progress and I appreciate that…I would work with Joss again in a second. I would work with him again in a second.” Most notably, Fillion worked with Whedon on the cult-classic series Firefly, which ran for a single season in 2005. Fillion says he “fantasizes” about bringing the series back, though doing so without Whedon would be “heartbreaking.” It does not seem like the revival will happen any time soon.

