Justice League came out three years ago, but it’s inexplicably one of the most talked-about movies of 2020. First, there was the successful Release the Snyder Cut movement (it’s coming out on HBO Max); now, there’s Ray Fisher v. Joss Whedon.

Earlier this week, Fisher, who played Cyborg in the 2017 superhero team-up movie, “forcefully retract[ed] every bit” of a statement he previously made about Whedon, who replaced Snyder after the 300 director departed Justice League due to a family tragedy. In the clip, taken from a 2017 San Diego Comic-Con event, he calls Whedon “a great guy and Zack picked a great person to come clean up and finish up for him.” About that.

“Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by [Justice League producers] Geoff Johns and Jon Berg,” Fisher tweeted, adding, “Accountability > Entertainment.” The tweet is still live, although as his bio notes, “My posts don’t last forever. Enjoy them in the moment and let’s move on together.”

Warner Bros. and Whedon, as well as Snyder (who Fisher previously thanked for “EMPOWERING me (a black man with no film credits to his name) with a seat at the creative table”), have yet to respond.